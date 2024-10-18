The South African hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest caused a buzz on social media as he dropped a new song

The Billiato owner announced on his Twitter (X) page that he has dropped his new song, Ma Mene Mene

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the track

Cassper Nyovest dropped a new song. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has made headlines on social media.

Cassper Nyovest drops new track Ma Mene Mene

Social media had been buzzing, and rapper Cassper Nyovest became a hot topic online after he confirmed that he does shop at Shein.

Recently, the star who trended for his cheating scandal with baby mama Thobeka Majozi has finally announced on his Twitter (X) page that he has dropped a new song, Ma Mene Mene, ahead of the festive season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The star shared a preview of his new song and captioned it:

"Ma Mene Mene out now: https://casspernyovest.lnk.to/MaMenemene."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cassper's new song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the new song. Here's what they had to say:

@paulmhlongo_ questioned:

"Who's next on your hit list nkabi?"

@khandizwe_chris responded:

"Ziyakhala Keh Manje, song of the year contender."

@TheBlack_iam said:

"Yoh, AKA really died with Cassper's career."

@Chrisfulu replied:

"Hawuuu @casspernyovest, when I saw this, I finally thought that @Carpo_mr_ is Featured in this song. Kanti Zero."

@Malotle_K commented:

"Sounds good on MUTE."

@Mrmoney115 replied:

"AKA left us with this Mediocre music."

@Winston53463626 said:

"This song is trash."

@Badfella305 tweeted:

"Nah this won't cut it."

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Drip owner

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper showing love to Lekau Sehoana.

This was after the Drip owner was dragged into a massive lawsuit that led to his company being liquidated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News