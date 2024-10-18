Fans were stunned to find out that Cassper Nyovest does some of his shopping on Shein

The rapper admitted after a supporter asked where he bought his latest outfits, and he wasn't shy to tell them

Mzansi was impressed by Mufasa's honesty and praised him for knowing how to dress on a budget

Cassper Nyovest admitted to shopping on Shein. Images: casspernyovest

Fans were today years old when they found out that Cassper Nyovest shops on Shein.

Cassper Nyovest shares fashion secret

Cassper Nyovest recently opened up about where he buys some of his clothes, and the answer shocked a lot of fans.

Known for his versatile style, Mufasa often switches from semi-formal looks to old-school hip-hop-inspired outfits, and of course, that controversial "bad and boujee" outfit.

Lately, he appears to have tapped into his rapper style, wearing colourful, loose-fitting clothes, sneakers and hats.

The rapper recently wore a basketball shirt and shorts and accessorised with Fila sneakers, a cap and flashy jewellery.

One fan asked where he bought the cap, to which Cassper revealed it was from Shein, along with most of his outfit:

"Shein, my dawg, the whole fit is from Shein. Well, except for the kicks and jewellery, of course. That’s another story."

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's post

Netizens are impressed by Mufasa's style, saying he didn't have to break the bank to look good:

PetjeLeppy2 was stunned:

"Millionaires/billionaires buying from Shein? I'm alive!"

grandeanita3 said:

"We shop with millionaires like Cassper, baby!"

zeewa2c was impressed:

"I like this, and you are always looking good."

scout46978 wrote:

"I appreciate your honesty and your style."

Meanwhile, others mocked Mufasa and accused him of being a cheapskate:

komanaItu was curious:

"There’s nothing wrong with shopping on Shein, but I wanna know how he got into it."

Sunmercame said:

"This man is cheap."

sliziwe_ngq dragged Cassper:

"So you downgraded everything? From wife to clothing, everything?"

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Drip owner

