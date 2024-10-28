Media personality Pearl Thusi has her much-anticipated acting return, and she has a new movie coming out

The South African star announced the new film Her Perfect Life, which airs on Apple TV

The trailer had many people buzzing with people congratulating Pearl Thusi on her new achievement

Fans are in for a treat as Pearl Thusi makes her much-anticipated return to our TV screens.

Pearl Thusi announces new movie

The South African star has a new movie coming out, and she recently shared the exciting news on her Instagram page.

The name of the film is called Her Perfect Life, and it will air on Apple TV very soon. Pearl announced that the film touches on themes such as mental health and she is confident that it evokes a conversation.

"So thrilled to announce that HER PERFECT LIFE is coming soon to Apple TV! Written and Directed by @moabudu, this film dives deep into the story of Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, a woman who appears to have it all—but behind the perfect life lies a secret struggle.

"We can’t wait for you to join us on this journey that touches on powerful themes around mental health. Let’s start the conversation together. Join us! So proud of everyone involved and @moabudu for being a brave pioneer who continues to strive for perfection. You are a true inspiration!"

Mzansi buzzes over Pearl's new movie

People congratulated Pearl Thusi on her new achievement, and many people were buzzing.

nadianakai

"Yoh! Is she a murderer? Does the husband go missing!? 🙆🏾‍♀"

boitshepok_

"Pearl just keeps quiet and works damn congratulations mama!🙌"

moabudu

"Dearest @pearlthusi, it was absolutely awesome working with you as our lead character, Onajite, in Her Perfect Life; your performance is so powerful ❤️💪🏿❤️. I can’t wait for ALL to see 💥"

langa_beauty

"One thing about pear, she can ACT PERIOD."

tasha4realsmith

"Oh so you ACTING ACTING huh?? 😳🙌🏽 this looks interestingYayyyyyyy sis! So excited for this ❤️"

jesse_suntele_

"Oh so you ACTING ACTING huh?? 😳🙌🏽 this looks interesting."

Pearl Thusi attempts to speak Sesotho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi attempted to speak Sesotho in a hilarious video with her friends, but she mumbled something, setting netizens off.

However, as innocent as she made her video to be, not everyone found it funny. Mzansi was not as impressed with Pearl's video, with others claiming that she probably knows West African languages better.

