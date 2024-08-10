Since Chidimma Adetshina was forced to withdraw from Miss South Africa 2024 and a new hopeful got to place in the top 10

Chidimma Adetshina's replacement took to social media to announce that she was back in the running for Miss South Africa 2024

South Africans shared their honest reactions to the new top 10 finalist Kebapile Ramafoko after Chidimma Adetshina left the competition

Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal from Miss South Africa opened up a new spot. The former Miss South Africa finalist's South African citizenship is under investigation.

Chidimma Adetshina's spot in Miss SA Top 10 was left empty, and Kebapile Ramafoko filled it. Image: @kebalepile_ramafoko / @chichi_vanessa

The Miss South Africa competition will continue with a new contestant in the Miss SA top 10. After Chidimma's withdrawal, South Africans were brutally honest about their thoughts on the new competitor.

Chidimma Adetshina replaced in Miss SA's top 10

Kebapile Ramafoko took to X and let people know that she was officially in the top 10 for Miss SA. In her caption, she shared her regret that she got the spot as a result of Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal saying it was "unfortunate that it had to happen like this". Read the post below:

Kebapile Ramafoko welcomed to Miss SA competition

Chidimma Adetshina's withdrawal was welcome, and people were delighted to see the new Miss SA competitor. Kebapile Ramafoko was showered with tons of support.

@AsaSitole assured Kebapile:

"It’s not unfortunate dear. It has happened, as it should have happened. Look at it this way: God can open doors that the enemy has already closed! We welcome you, we support you, and we love you.Wishing you all the best in your journey."

@destinyzee said:

"We fought for you nana."

@angoepe50 commented:

"Nothing unfortunate about it. It is what it is, keep your chin up."

@lioneszT wrote:

"One of our own. A win is certain . Make South Africa 🇿🇦 proud!"

@LeeKgoloko applauded

"You deserve it Queen 👸 now go and shine."

@Abelpter disagreed with supporters:

"You weren’t worthy of making it to the Top 10 on your own Merit. You didn’t earn the Spot like Chidinma did. Chi had to withdraw from the competition so you could get a place."

Ntsiki Mazwai comforts Chidimma after withdrawing from Miss SA

Briefly News previously reported that Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina announced that she would be dropping out of the competition. This prompted a response from poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai.

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina posted a statement on her Instagram page announcing her decision to withdraw from the Miss South Africa contest. She mentioned that this was due to safety concerns for her family.

Activist Ntsiki Mazwai was left saddened by Chidimma's ultimate decision to withdraw from the competition. The poet was one of the few people to publicly defend Chidimma.

