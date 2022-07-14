Inspired by her father, an inspiring woman from Bochum in Limpopo successfully ventured into farming

Cynthia Matome's thriving business is now supplying fresh farm produce to major retail stores around the country

The young farmer says the satisfaction she gets from farming is not only the recognition but the joy and peace it has given her

A young Limpopo farmer is blossoming as she makes waves in the farming sector. Image: Matome Cynthia-Goldy

Cynthia Matome (30), born in the village of Gemarke in the Bochum township in Limpopo, has become an inspirational female farmer in her province as she makes waves with her successful agricultural business.

The young farmer grew up observing and assisting her father on his farm, which is where her passion for farming was ignited. Matome's family also created an environment for her to become anything she wanted, and she especially wanted to be her own boss.

“I raise bosses, not children who will be job seekers,” her father would say to them.

This attitude propelled the farmer to work towards becoming her own boss. What pushed her the most was when her family’s business farm endeavors came to an end, leaving them in a dire situation. It was then her father decided to go to the city of Johannesburg to look for a job.

At that point, Matome knew that with a diploma in Ornamental Horticulture she obtained through the University of South Africa (UNISA), she could confidently go back home to start her own business successfully, according to Farmers For Change.

The experience she got from volunteering for the South African National Botanical Gardens and working as an intern at the Garden World of Honey in Johannesburg, would also come in handy as she starts this business.

Today, Matome's business, Mosibudi Trading Enterprise, is doing exceptionally well as it has attracted big retail stores like Spar Save More, Bochum Market, Boxers Stores, as well as street vendors to buy her produce. Her produce includes spinach, cabbage, butternut, mustard, and potatoes. Not only has farming made her a boss, but it also has given her serenity:

“Farming chose me. I was born to be a farmer. I love farming because I find peace in it, it is my happy place and I enjoy spending my time working the land or just sitting and looking at the crops, happy and green. This gives me so much joy."

