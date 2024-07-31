Designer Pfadzani Exodus has accused Londie London of failing to pay for clothing items worth R17K that she received under a promotional deal

Exodus claims Londie resold the clothes to clients but did not return the money, only paying R3K and leaving an outstanding balance of R17 000 plus an additional R8,500

The situation soured as Londie allegedly manipulated the arrangement and did not fulfil her payment promises

Reality television star Londiwe Zulu, popularly known as Londie London,, is again trending for all the wrong reasons. Londie was allegedly called out by a local designer, Pfadzani Exodus, who claimed she owed her.

Londie London accused of failing to pay clothing bill

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has been accused of failing to uphold her end in a deal involving a local fashion designer.

According to Fakaza News, the star agreed to receive free clothing items from Pfadzani Exodus and promote them on her social media pages and at the high-end events she attends. The deal was going as planned until Londie started collecting clothes from Exodus' boutique to sell to clients, but she never paid the money back.

The star allegedly received clothes worth R17K, claiming she wanted to resell them to her clients, but the designer did not receive her money back. Exodus claims she was okay with it at the moment.

"I did not have a problem because she was the ambassador of my brand. I even told her that as long as she continued to wear my label and promote it, I didn’t have a problem."

How things went sour between Londie London and Pfadzani Exodus

The two's relationship allegedly reached the breaking point when Londie London continued to manipulate the situation. She reportedly paid R3K to the designer and promised to pay back the rest.

No further payments were made, and the singer allegedly owed an additional R8 500 for the clothes she lost.

