A young lady took to social media to unveil her new TV, which she purchased after not being able to pay rent

The stunner revealed that she had to sell her old television, and her video gained a massive attraction

The hun's story touched the online community, and many congratulated her on her success

One woman shared her inspiring testimony of her life struggles and how God brought her out of it.

A lady shared her life struggles as she unboxed her brand-new TV in a TikTok video. Image: @nmhome

Woman celebrates new TV, year after selling old one, couldn’t pay rent

God came through for this young babe, and she is not keeping it to herself. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @nmhome, showed off the goodness of the Lord in her life, which touched and inspired many South Africans.

@nmhome flexed her brand-new television for the world to see. The hun revealed that she had to sell her old TV because she could not afford rent. A year later, @nmhome said God had wiped her tears and answered her prayers, and she could now buy her brand-new TV.

"We shout the name Jesus because he is visible in our lives," she said in her video.

The footage captured many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is happy for young hun

The woman's big win overjoyed South Africans, and they flooded the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages.

Kopi Nonny said:

"Commenting because I also love seeing Jesus changing people’s lives. Congratulations, mama."

Kabelo Nkosi added:

"A dream delayed is not a dream denied, fam."

User commented:

"He’s so good. Congratulations, mama. May your cup never run dry in Jesus’ name."

Home with Mrs H

"A GOD that restores."

Candice shared:

"I had a small TV, which had picture quality problems, but we managed with it. 2 years later, I received a flat screen, which I didn't ask for or even pay for. GOD IS SO GOOD."

Woman shows off brand new fridge, video leaves South Africans impressed

Briefly News previously reported one young woman flexed her latest purchase in a TikTok video that wowed many people in Mzansi.

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @grace._mondlana raved about her new fridge on the video platform. The stunner gave her viewers a glimpse of how she unboxed her purchase. In the clip, she showed off the process from when her delivery arrived to when she unveiled her stunning fridge.

