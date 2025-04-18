A man shared a free coding course offered by FNB, and South Africans were eager to sign up for some lessons

Tech skills have become some of the most sought-after in the workplace, and some jobs bring high-paying salaries

People in the comments were excited to join the programme, and many more encouraged others to get programming

A man plugged his audience with a free coding course from FNB. Images: Emilija Manevska, TimRobberts

Source: Getty Images

A man decided to help South Africans out by giving them a plug for a free FNB coding course that only requires people to be over the age of 18 years. He shared how coding is in demand these days and said that people should jump on before spaces are filled up. People in the comments shared how they signed up for the course and what days they were starting.

A skill in need

TikTokker nmz3297 shared the clip to his hundreds and thousands of followers. His TikTok page is very different from the ones found on other people's. His is filled with clips of different plugs for unemployment and short courses. The dude also shared how people can apply for the course by showing them the course they would have to fill out.

See the helpful clip below:

Coding is the future

The fourth industrial revolution requires people to be equipped with technical skills that will help with their future job prospects. For years, leaders and analysts have been saying that AI and similar technologies will affect millions of jobs worldwide.

Programming has become a high-demand skill worldwide. Image: Krongkaew

Source: Getty Images

When taking a look at scarce skills in South Africa, it's quite easy to see that STEM subjects are the ones that are in-demand. People can earn high salaries with such expertise.

People across South Africa were happy to see the course and shared their excitement.

Read the comments below:

mine❤️❤️❤️ said:

'"We look forward to seeing you at the FNB App Academy" Thank you big brother. Just applied.'

ThandazileMndiyata🇿🇦 mentioned:

"I’ve applied now and got accepted my starting date is 6 May❤️"

Mpumi_B commented:

"Applied, got accepted. Starting at the 22nd and I don’t even have a laptop 😭"

sibusisokhanyile02 shared:

"I can't wait to start, I'm about to finish my Google cyber security fundamentals may be by Monday I will be done."

marcia_zodwa posted:

"I'm 37, got accepted, and I'm so nervous. I don't know what to expect 😉"

Zukhanye_Titima said:

"Nami I applied ♥️ They postponed the start date to 6th of May♥️"

Phumzile Duze❤❤❤🌻 mentioned:

"Thank you so much, I just registered now and I was accepted 🙏"

More plug-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a shop in SA has left peeps going gaga over Zara, Shein, and Bershka clothing on sale. People across Mzansi flooded the comments to share thoughts.

previously reported that a shop in SA has left peeps going gaga over Zara, Shein, and Bershka clothing on sale. People across Mzansi flooded the comments to share thoughts. One babe in Mzansi had all the huns going wild as she showcased how she keeps her goddess braids in good condition. She showed people what products she used.

A young fashionista showed South African shoppers affordable garments she saw on the Shein website, sold at Zara.

Source: Briefly News