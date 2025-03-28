A video showing a Fastway Courier quantum minibus speeding along a South African highway has left viewers baffled as the driver's seat appears empty

The now-viral clip, recorded by another motorist, shows the courier vehicle moving at high speed with its driver's window down, but seemingly no one behind the wheel

Social media users flooded the comments section with funny theories, from traditional medicine making the driver invisible to the possibility of a self-driving vehicle

A video went viral after viewers noticed the car in the clip was speeding along the highway without a driver. Images: @jumpmanamapiano

Content creator @jumpmanamapiano, known for sharing amapiano music content on Facebook, posted a puzzling video that has sparked confusion and amusement among South Africans. The footage shows a Fastway Courier quantum travelling at a good speed on a highway while appearing to have no one in the driver's seat.

The video was recorded by someone in another vehicle passing the courier van. As the camera pans to capture the driver's side of the speeding quantum, viewers can see the window is down, but the driver's seat appears to be empty, creating the illusion that the vehicle is moving on its own.

While the clip gives the impression of a ghost driver or self-driving vehicle, the most likely explanation is that the driver had reclined their seat far back, making them invisible from the angle at which the video was recorded. This practice, though somewhat common among some long-distance drivers seeking comfort, raises serious safety concerns.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Proper driving position

Driving with a reclined seat is risky and affects road safety. Sitting properly behind the wheel isn’t just about comfort—it helps drivers stay in control and react quickly to any dangers on the road.

Experts advise keeping an upright posture with your back against the seat. Your arms should be slightly bent when holding the steering wheel at the quarter-to-three position. If the seat is too far back, you’ll have to stretch to reach the controls, making it harder to respond in emergencies.

A good driving position also improves visibility. You should be able to see the road and mirrors easily without much head movement. The headrest should be level with the top of your head to help prevent whiplash if there’s a crash.

A Fastway Courier quantum was spotted cruising along the highway, but there was no driver in the driver's seat. Images: @jumpmanamapiano

Social media reactions

Social media users had a field day sharing their theories and jokes about the seemingly driverless vehicle:

@LebogangBuhleMokhola suggested a supernatural explanation:

"You might find the driver is inside just somehow invisible because they are tired of being hijacked, so they took it the southern traditional way😂😂😂"

@NhleZeeBhekiswayo joked about delivery delays:

"No wonder I'm not getting my delivery 🚚"

@ManuelZitha offered a logical explanation:

"The driver is inside driving, he just pushed his seat back. The cameraman just doesn't want to show him."

@MattMakwela referenced folklore:

"Tokološi on shift."

@SelloSPitseng suggested another possibility:

"The car is been towed😂🤣 Those who thought it's self driving 😂🤣"

@TytainumSteelRsa simply wrote:

"Tesla."

