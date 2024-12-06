“Bathong Passenger Princess”: SA Cracks Jokes Over Video of a Dog in a Taxi

A video of a dog in a taxi left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter, and it went viral

The footage captured many's attention, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were entertained as they flocked to the post with humorous comments, and some expressed their thoughts

A video showcasing a dog in a taxi has left South African social media buzzing and some in a fit of laughter.

A dog was captured in a taxi while the owner disputed paying for it in a TikTok video. Image: Chris McLoughlin and BFG Images.

Source: Getty Images

Dog in a taxi, owner disputes paying for it

TikTok user @naledi.reo gave viewers a glimpse into her life as she took a taxi in one of the areas in Mzansi.

In the clip, the dog is seen while the owner argues with the driver about whether an additional fare should be charged for the pet. The situation sparked an online debate, with viewers divided on the issue of pets in taxis and public transport. At the same time, some were amused by the gesture

@naledi.reo's footage became a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

While taking to TikTok caption, @naledi.reo simply said the following:

"Or lere Bajuj is 200r a month nee!? I'm tired."

Take a look at the funny video below:

SA reacts to the dog in a taxi

People responded to the clip of the pet in a taxi as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

BelovedandChosen said:

"The way I'm so scared of dogs, I wouldn't have made it."

De boy called Phemelo cracked a joke, saying:

The dog is like, "Hi everyone."

Baby poked fun:

"Bathong passenger princess."

Mrs OG shared:

"My dog is too active there’s no way he would be this cal

Beverly Mavhandu expressed:

"Princess ontshitse leleme gana stress."

Immaculate commented:

"Taxi moments are the best."

SA in stitches over hilarious tokoloshe taxi prank

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man pranking people in a taxi went viral on social media, leaving many online users in stitches.

Everyone loves a good laugh, and this gentleman delivered that with his amusing clip. The footage shared by @hit_za shows a group of men in a taxi sitting and waiting for the van to get packed. As they sat, a man arrived, speaking to an imaginary person they could not see.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News