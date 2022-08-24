South Africans took to the internet to answer a question about what regrets they had and lessons they learned in previous relationships

Love can be a pretty difficult and confusing concept to come to grips with because of how unpredictable it can all seem

The answers given to the questions encompass all the ups and downs one can expect when dealing with matters of the heart

Mzansi peeps went online to share the lessons they learned and regrets they have about previous relationships.

SA peeps had a lot to share regarding the things they learned from past lovers. Image: dragana911/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Matters of the heart sometimes feel more frustrating than enjoyable. The idea and fantasy of finding "the one" runs through most folks' minds, but the fairytale ending usually leads down the path of downright frustration.

The same is no different for those living in Mzansi, where the term "mjolo" is sometimes synonymous with heartbreak and painful lessons and experiences.

Briefly News took to Facebook once again to ask an interesting question:

The answers varied from painful experiences, insightful knowledge, and the good-old-fashion South African humour we have all come to love. Check out the responses below:

King Fortune said:

"Appreciate what you own at that moment because nothing good lasts forever."

Nezwa Matiba Nqabeni mentioned:

"I've learned that do not invest in somebody who doesn't have the same intentions."

Mahomed Randeree commented:

"Don't ever spend on temporary people in your life."

Nhlakanipho Mkhize shared:

"Believing that a child was mine only to find out a year later..."

Kay Dila posted:

"My biggest regret is taking her love for granted and not showing up when she needed me the most."

Omphitlhetse Desmond Bokamoso said:

"People are the same, they just haven't showed their true colours."

Source: Briefly News