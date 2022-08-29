An independent gent went on the socials to share the joys of being a domesticated male, with many South Africans agreeing and discussing the advantages

Household work is usually done by women, with many ladies complaining that duties are not evenly split

Mzansi got together to discuss the statement, with many agreeing with the gent, as well as women wishing that more men were able to take care of themselves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Taking care of yourself is an important ability that a man on the internet has discussed. The independent man took to the Twitter streets to share the joys of being a domesticated male.

A man who can care for himself shared the delight of being a domesticated male, with many agreeing. Images: Eva-Katalin, ljubaphoto/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

posted the statement on Twitter, which brought about many opinions on the matter, with many women wishing for more men like him.

The burden of household duties in most relationships tends to fall on the woman. Ladies across the internet shared their opinions on the matter, also saying that cooking and cleaning are basic life skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The benefits of being self-sufficient are seen immediately. You don't have to ask anyone for anything, and the environment that you live in is usually clean and tidy, with emphasis on the word usually.

Tweeps shared their opinions on the matter, with many men agreeing to the wonders of taking care of yourself amidst the occasional funny comments. See the comments below:

@Mzulu__ said:

"Not begging people to come cook or clean is top-tier. Even people who visit bafica kuclean."

@Jer1dah commented:

"Bula space and teach your fellow species."

@SibahleNyhila shared:

"To this day, I thank my mother for this... My life is clean, delicious and peaceful."

@GmmyKtxn mentioned:

"You don't need imama to come perform duties that aren't meant for her. Clean, clean and let one live a soft fresh life. Plants watered and dishes clean."

@Mba_l3e posted:

"I wish this for so many men."

@NoXs_Malcom asked:

"Is the net catching my brother?"

@iamntshavhi said:

"Dude did marketing at school."

Stunner claims a boyfriend over 30 is an uncle who doesn’t want to pay lobola in video, SA stans the spiciness

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a sassy lady who made a bold proclamation on the socials by stating that a boyfriend over the age of 30 is just an uncle who doesn't want to pay lobola.

@jozana8 made the hot take on TikTok, where many laughs and similar thoughts were shared by women across South Africa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News