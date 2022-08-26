A group of FNB staff set the socials ablaze with a video of them busting out stellar dance moves and left South Africans in amazement

Fridays are cherished by those who work long hours during the week and for anyone who has plans for a fun-filled or relaxed weekend

Mzansi was impressed by the moves on display, with many appreciating the relaxed workplace environment

Fridays are meant for kicking off your work shoes, and this group of FNB staff understood the assignment with a video of them dancing.

Workers at an FNB decided to get jiggy in time for the weekend, and South Africans loved the energy. Images: @_Mashudu_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lit clip, posted by @_Mashudu_M, made scores of Mzansi peeps crack jokes about the FNB system going down under the fun Twitter post.

Fridays are a sacred day for many, marking the end of a busy week. The energy within an office on the day is palpable: ties get loosened, smiles start to widen, and the drinks start flowing if the office has a fully stocked canteen and bar.

The entertaining video begins with the staff sitting around with nothing to do when they suddenly start breaking out dexterous moves in unison.

South Africans loved the energy of the staff members, with many people cracking jokes about the FNB systems soon going offline, like how Capitec Bank's system did. See the hilarious comments below:

@KgadTumi_Tshego posted:

"What a challenge!"

@BhaneMfanafuthi asked:

"Can we trust them with our money?"

@Sduduzo_S1 said:

"This is a very healthy working environment, everyone gets along well."

@uGxabhashe shared:

@GRamasike commented:

"Lol prepare for offline weekend!"

@BongimahlanguPT mentioned:

"This will come back to bite them shem. They must ask Capitec..."

@Semauth2 shared:

"Next thing their systems are down like that other bank, akere le bona they started like this."

Source: Briefly News