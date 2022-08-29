A young South African woman took to social media to share the major win of purchasing a new car

Online user and new driver @MaboeeLerato posted snaps of herself collecting her new VW Polo

The proud lady referred to the new whip as her baby and her online friends couldn’t but join in her delight

One new driver got to experience the unmatched feeling of collecting her brand-new whip from the car dealership recently.

Elated Twitter user @MaboeeLerato took to the bluebird app to share her delight upon officially being handed the keys to her new VW Polo.

Congratulations poured in for a new VW Polo driver. Image: @MaboeeLerato/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She shared pictures from the special moment, showing her armed with her keys and a bouquet of bright flowers next to her new white beauty.

@MaboeeLerato simply captioned the post:

“My baby is here.”

Scores of Mzansi peeps flooded her tweet with love as they congratulated the new Polo driver.

@ImboitumeloVI remarked:

“Mamela modimo o phala baloi .. Congratulations ntmobi.”

@baningishembe1 wrote:

“Yeah, time for her/his baby shower. I hope u bought enough rompers, nappies, and purity/nan, I cannot wait to witness their first steps. glug glug, time for another fill-up. congratulations, on your beautiful expense. no overtaking, safety first.”

@89093Thobani commented:

“Congratulations lift please .”

@Leigh_Lupindo said:

“Congratulations mami .”

@diseko_s replied:

“Congratulations Rato, may God protect you in each journey you take .”

