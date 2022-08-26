Popular social media influencer and self-taught fashion designer, Perseverance Maremeni, is super amped about bagging a new lux whip

Taking to Instagram, the stunner celebrated purchasing a new BMW, thanking her creator for the massive blessing

Social media peeps showed the hun love, congratulating her on the new Beamer in her post’s comment section

A hard-working social media influencer and self-taught fashion designer has Mzansi super excited about her major milestone.

Perseverance Maremeni is excited about her new car. Image: Perseverance Maremeni.

The lovely lady shared that she’s purchased a brand-new BMW, thanking her creator for the big win and sharing a snap of herself next to the lux whip.

Perseverance Maremeni looked hella proud on the pic and wore a gorgeous red dress that matched the ribbon on her new Beamer.

The lovely lady’s post read:

“Let me tell you this; If you can bow before God, you can stand against anything! I mean anything! Thank you for the well-wishes and warm welcome to the Beemer club.”

Tons of congratulatory messages flooded her post, which has since received more than 11k ‘likes’ on Instagram.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from online netizens:

_just_stacie said:

“Congratulations, sesi Percy!”

thembisile.huis02 reacted:

“Well-deserved. Congrats, mommy.”

lucia_mphahlele_ wrote:

“Congratulations, madam wa rena.”

Mamosomane added:

“Congratulations on your new baby.”

Promisemaak is wowed:

“Look at God. Congrats, my love.”

mapule.mahabane is hella proud:

“Super proud of you.”

kgadi_bosslady is inspired:

“The true definition of God will restore unto you all that the locust has eaten. Madam speaker, you are a living testimony. Congratulations.”

Missdiddlesbbm noted:

“Congratulations, you are so deserving of this blessing.”

