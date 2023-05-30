Radio personality Unathi Nkayi's saucy post-workout picture broke the internet, garnering widespread attention and praise for her incredible look

South Africans couldn't get enough of Unathi's overall physique and fitness, with many tweeps applauding her dedication to maintaining a toned and fit body

The viral post sparked discussions about Unathi's past quarrel with fellow presenter Sizwe Dhlomo, with some users jokingly referencing it while expressing admiration for her

Unathi Nkayi's saucy picture left Mzansi captivated by her incredible physique. Images: @unathi.co

Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has broken the internet after the presenter's saucy post-workout picture surfaced on Twitter.

Unathi's post-exercise selfie has left Mzansi drooling

Unathi is renowned as an avid fitness bunny; Drum reported on the radio presenter's workout regimen that keeps her toned and fit.

Nkayi had Mzansi drooling with her incredible look when @VillageGuluva shared her photo with the caption:

"Sis Unathi, madoda. "

South African shot their shots at the radio presenter

South Africans began shooting their shot; some revisited the DJ's quarrel with fellow presenter Sizwe Dhlomo which led to Nkayi being dismissed. Unathi's overall physique and fitness were praised by tweeps who couldn't get enough of her.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I can’t believe that almost believed Sizwe Dhlomo "

@Jika_bakhothame said:

"Lo wafuna ukubophisa uSizwe ang’bafuni kabi beno lady Zama."

@Denis_the_logic tweeted:

"What's her handle I desperately need to follow her."

@md65926657 said:

"She has genes from the old testament, I see her reaching 120yrs and still look like she just entered her 20s."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I’ll forever be in awe of Unathi’s weight loss "

Unathi Nkayi’s salary at Kaya FM causes a stir; Mzansi thinks it was too much: “That’s my 3 months’ salary”

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Unathi's salary at Kaya FM, causing a stir on social media.

Unathi Nkayi earned a good salary at Kaya FM. Reports about how much she was earning have split Mzansi Twitter users.

Unathi is a household name in the South African radio and television industries. The star has made a name for herself and was one of the top judges on Idols SA for many seasons.

Source: Briefly News