Unathi Nkayi has always shared her inspirational fitness journey and it seems it is finally paying off

The radio and television personality had peeps salivating when she shared stunning pictures of her hourglass figure on Instagram

Unathi's fans and industry colleagues said they are now inspired to push hard and achieve the perfect bodies

Unathi Nkayi is a living testimony that hard work pays off. The media personality shared a third trap that stole all the attention of Instagram users.

Unathi Nkayi posted saucy snaps of her amazing body on Instagram. @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

We all know Unathi Nkayi is a fitness fanatic and has been open about her journey to achieving the perfect body.

Unathi Nkayi turns heads with her saucy snaps

Unathi is making us feel guilty for skipping gym days and eating junk food. The star proved that hard work and consistency pay off when she headed to her Instagram page to show off her perfect hourglass figure.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality shared pics and videos doing some simple workout routines. Instead of focusing on the tips she was sharing, people couldn't take their gaze off her yummy body.

Mzansi reacts to Unathi Nkayi's perfect body

Social media users flocked to the Unathi Nkayi comments section to leave fire emojis and praise. Many said they have been motivated to hit the gym.

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"I see you babe, do it for all of us ."

@minniedlamini added:

"UNATHI ."

@boity commented:

"Wheeeeeew!!! Giiiiiirrrrllll???!!!!"

@djfranky wrote:

"Unathi aphi amasokisi, thats my concern."

@bissonAj said:

"The tang is thanging, peach is peaching."

@marymotlagae noted:

"You know them too well. In winter they are like ‘why are you running it’s cold.’ In Sep they ask you ‘how did you manage to stay in shape during winter.’ *sigh*."

Nandi Madida drives past hijacking aftermath while dropping off her son at school: “Kids live in fear”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida recounted a traumatic experience while taking her son Shaka Madida to school. The media personality witnessed the aftermath of a failed hijacking attempt.

Taking to Twitter after seeing a news report of the same devastating event posted by @ScrollaAfrika, Nandi relayed how she tried hard to make sure her child wasn't aware of his surroundings.

"I was here with my son, on my way to drop him off at school. I had to distract him from the scene by playing videos on my phone. The state of this country is heartbreaking. Our kids live in fear. Something drastic has to change. We can’t all be living in fear."

