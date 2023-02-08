Nandi Madida has taken to her official Twitter page to call out the uncontrollable crime in South Africa

The media personality said she recently witnessed a hijacking and she had to distract her son because it was too devastating

The mother of two was taking her child to school when she got stuck in traffic while paramedics were busy assessing the crime scene

Nandi Madida recounted a traumatic experience while taking her son Shaka Madida to school. The media personality witnessed the aftermath of a failed hijacking attempt.

Nandi Madida and her son Shaka Madida were stuck in traffic after a car hijacking happened on the road they travelled. Image: Oupa Bopae/Getty Images and @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter after seeing a news report of the same devastating event posted by @ScrollaAfrika, Nandi relayed how she tried hard to make sure her child wasn't aware of his surroundings.

"I was here with my son, on my way to drop him off at school. I had to distract him from the scene by playing videos on my phone. The state of this country is heartbreaking. Our kids live in fear. Something drastic has to change. We can’t all be living in fear. ."

According to @ScrollaAfrica, the suspects were taken to the hospital after a security guard shot them, saving the motorist.

"Three hijackers were shot at by a security guard when they attempted to hijack and rob a motorist at the N3/London off ramp in Alexandra on Tuesday morning. The suspects were taken to Tembisa Hospital with gunshot wounds for treatment. They are under police guard."

South Africans say enough with the crime

ZAlebs reports that crime in South Africa happens so casually that people are not even surprised. However, despite not being shocked, they still called out the police department for failing to do their job and the recent hijacking incident was no different.

@mfanaweradio said:

"We need to all vote wisely."

@TshiamoDM shared:

"Someone is delivering the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. I wonder what he is going to say. This country is a mess. The uncontrolled immigration is increasing our problems with crime."

@DanielAHlongwa1 posted:

"Our government must start taking charge. They must make a plan to control that influx of illegal immigration and then deal with crime. People are tired of crime. We are not safe in SA."

@Jacaranda1897 wrote:

"Well done to security guards for protecting the people."

@Glitz0 reacted:

"How come the masterminds of these hijackers are never brought to book? SA police are very corrupt."

@JackNingi also said:

"That security guard should be the Minister of Police."

@Matholebula added:

"Security guards do a better job than the police, kudos."

