Media darling, Bonang Matheba has wowed her fans with her natural confidence in the spotlight. The multi-award-winning host, who's constantly under the public eye, has continued to 'keep it cute' despite the countless heartbreaks. With poise and grace, Queen B has dealt with the infamous break-up sagas that Mzansi just can't get enough of. Briefly News takes a closer look at Bonang Matheba's love life.

Bonang Matheba has had some pretty high-profile relationships with AKA, Euphonik and Slikour. Images: Getty, @euphonik/Instagram, @slikouronlife/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Slikour & Bonang keep things lowkey

Way back in the day, Bonang Matheba was just a fresh-faced beauty looking for her first shot at stardom. The spunky teenager worked on several SABC 2 kid's shows before landing her big break as a presenter on Live AMP in 2007. She hosted the show with fellow media giant, TBO Touch before announcing her exit in 2012.

At the time, the still relatively unknown presenter was dating rapper Slikour. The young musician was part of the popular hip-hop group, Skwatta Camp and was way more famous than Queen B at the time.

After keeping things mum for some time, the lovebirds finally announced their relationship in the late 2000s and continued to date until they spilt just a few years later.

Slikour dumps Bonang Matheba via Facebook

The couple's split in 2009 stirred up wild rumours on the social media streets. One story making the rounds alleged that Slikour had dumped his longtime girlfriend over a Facebook message. That would have been super savage!

The former lovebirds have never actually spilt the tea on why they broke up but in 2016, Bonang and Slikour outright denied the claims during an interview for his popular podcast, OK Mzansi reports.

"We just sort of let the story run‚ even though it’s not the truth...We never found the time to rectify it six‚ seven years later but that’s not what it was," she said during the interview.

Today, Bonang and Slikour are actually pretty good friends. The Being Bonang star has often gushed about the rapper being her "best boyfriend".

"You were very good to me, you were very, very good to me. I think to this day, I'll never speak ill of you, I'll never say anything negative about you because you've never been an a**hole to me and I appreciate you," she said.

Bonang lays assault charges against ex-boyfriend, DJ Euphonik

Like her relationship with Slikour, Bonang met local DJ Euphonik while they were both still on the come-up in the entertainment industry. Describing their initial encounter during a TV interview with Anele Mdoda, Euphonik says they were introduced at a student party:

“A lot of people don’t know this but I used to organise these student parties and she used to be our door girl but she was ambitious about getting onto TV....before we knew it we were in a relationship. When you’re in an industry and there’s someone who understands the industry and understands you. It’s comfort‚” Euphonik said.

For a long time, Queen B and Euphonik were considered one of Mzansi's most influential power couples. But SowetanLive reports that things took a turbulent turn in 2012 when the media darling laid assault charges against the DJ.

Defending himself, Euphonik told Anele he apparently had a lot of "dirt" on Bonang. He also caused a stir on social media after calling the reality star a "hlanyo", meaning "mad person."

Years after the very public drama, peeps have come out in their numbers to apologize for bullying Bonang about the assault case. They were sorry for not believing the media darling especially after another woman came forward with similar charges against the DJ in 2021.

AKA risks it all for Queen B

Award-winning rapper, AKA and the former Afternoon Express host had the tabloids in a chokehold back in 2015. The celebrity couple made headlines with their affair after AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle spilt the tea on the unthinkable love triangle.

In a bombshell Twitter post, Zinhle confirmed that AKA and Bonang had been seeing each other. She says the rapper confessed to the relationship just one week before she gave birth to the couple's first child, Kairo.

In the emotional tweet, Zinhle also confirmed that the secret couple had been seeing one another for over 5 months, News 24 reports.

Bonang catches all the smoke for the affair

Bonang took all the heat for their affair in the tabloids that year. It's sad to say but women usually get the blame for these scandals, even though it takes two to tango!

The couple, however, were soon forgiven and constantly flaunted their relationship online. The World Is Yours hitmaker even had his new lady star in a steamy pool scene for his music video.

But things were not meant to last and in early 2019 the 'IT' couple ended things. Since then, Queen B has been very open about how she's dealt with the break-up.

Speaking on the set of her hit reality show, Being Bonang, the starlet said lots of tears were shed:

"Let me tell you how I dealt with my break-up. You cry and cry and cry," she said.

And even though love has been a tough journey for Mzansi's favourite TV presenter, this star continues to live life and stay on top of her professional game. Well done, queen!

