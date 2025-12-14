Former The River actress, The Funny Chef, has confirmed on her social media accounts that she has given birth to her first baby

The social media personality revealed the news in a video on her Instagram and Facebook accounts on Sunday, 14 December 2025

South Africans took to the media personality's social media posts to congratulate her on becoming a first-time mother

The Funny Chef has given birth. Images: The_funnychef

Fan-favourite South African actress and comedienne The Funny Chef, real name Lebohang Tlokana, has announced the arrival of her baby.

The popular chef, who recently shared videos and photos of her baby shower on social media, says her baby was delivered via a C-section.

Tlokana previously left Mzansi laughing in stitches when she opened up about her pregnancy on her social media pages.

Social media users congratulate the comedienne

Hlompho Maseko said:

"Guys, I told you h*re (that) ho pregnant last number. She is going to spill the beans. Danko, my Chomi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂. Congratulations."

TV personality Sipho Alphi replied:

"😂😂 Of course you’re going to make this a vlog.🤣 Congratulations, Mommy. 🎊."

Plated by Palesa reacted:

"This was funny to watch!😂😂😂 congratulations Mme! ❤️."

Miss Lapisi replied:

"Welcome to 'congratulations', hle. Welcome to mommyhood."

TheMasbi25 responded:

"🤣 Haai noh shame, o jarile.😂😂 Nou ke tshohile h*re ko jara seo le nna tsatsi le leng.😭Congratulations, mommy🎉❤️❤️."

MikatekoNkuna said:

"I laughed so hard, my friend was calling, I had to cancel her call cause I was invested here."

PhiwePhenyo wrote:

"During natural birth, we were getting a 2-hour vlog😭😭😭. Congratulations, Mama, congratulations. ❤️."

Batholome James reacted:

"Eish. As a man akitsi ke reng (I don't know what to say) because I went through all the motions in your story and ke utlwisisa as a man. As a father, I’ve experienced the birth of my two daughters, and they each have their unique stories. Congratulations, @the_funnychef. I KNOW it’s not an easy experience, but what joy and privilege it is to be a life-giver. May God continue to bless and protect you and yours."

Mmimo Mokgotsi said:

"Weetbix ya neng?😂😂😂😂😂😂. Congratulations, Mama."

WithLoveMihle responded:

"The internet will call likkle ngwana (little baby). Congratulations, wena man😂. A traumatic story with a beautiful ending!!❤️."

B75 Holistic Wellness wrote:

"Congratulations, Lebza, your humour is beautiful😂😂😂. Your baby girl is so blessed to have you as her mother."

Hlon eye replied:

"😂This narration of this story sent me. 😅 Congratulations mme 👩🏽‍🍼."

The Funny Chef announces the arrival of her baby. The_FunnyChef

SA reacts to The Funny Chef’s pregnancy announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Champions and The River star, The Funny Chef, confirmed on her social media accounts that she is expecting her first baby.

The social media personality shared photos of her baby bump on her Instagram and Facebook accounts on Sunday, 31 August 2025.

