On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, reports emerged that Real Housewives of Cape Town star and influencer Loveline “Mrs Leo” Abinokhauno was taken in for questioning by law enforcement

Her Nigerian husband of 16 years, Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno, who is wanted by police for several charges, is on the run

Several netizens sympathised with Mrs Leo, while others criticised her, and some used the story as a lesson against envy and overexposure on social media

Reality TV star was reportedly taken in for questioning by law enforcement authorities.

Real Housewives of Cape Town star and influencer Loveline “Mrs Leo” Abinokhauno was reportedly taken in for questioning as law enforcement authorities continue their hunt for her Nigerian husband.

While other reality TV stars are celebrating new love, Loveline “Mrs Leo” Abinokhauno’s husband Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno, is wanted by the police on several charges. Mrs Leo, who is the owner of La Prive Concierge & Events, is a mother of four and has been married to Abinokhauno for 16 years.

Reality TV star reportedly arrested as her Nigerian husband goes on the run

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, blogger Buzz Life News took to X (Twitter) and shared that Mrs Leo’s Nigerian husband is wanted for fraud, perjury, and identity theft.

Abinokhauno has been on the police wanted list since 2024. According to Buzz Life News, in 2024, Western Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said investigators needed assistance in locating a suspect named Innocent Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno.

Hani revealed that a warrant of arrest is out for Abinokhauno for failing to appear in court to face charges of fraud and contravening Section 4 of POCA 121 of 1998 (money laundering). According to authorities, Mrs Leo’s husband allegedly defrauded female victims through online dating scams.

Although unconfirmed, Mrs Leo is said to have been recently taken in for questioning by officers. Some bloggers claim that Mrs Leo is currently incarcerated, though this could not be confirmed at the time of publication.

Read the full post by Buzz Life News below:

SA reacts to reality TV star's alleged arrest

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some sympathised with Mrs Leo, others criticised her. Others used her situation as a learning opportunity.

Here are some of the comments:

@sengwayo01 remarked:

“Makes you wonder if there is a clean big business Nigerian man.”

@NkosazaneYaseSA fumed:

“No sympathy for her. Hard to believe that for over 16 years, she was unaware of where that money was coming from. One does not live so lavishly for that long without asking questions. The ‘wealth’ was built on crime and the suffering of others; accountability is long overdue.”

@lerahkhoza shared:

“My daily reminder: Do not envy and be thankful for what you have.”

@JusticeMar44322 remarked:

“We are not surprised as South Africans.”

@Misstee_123 claimed:

“I remember her taking the girls to her husband's club and saying, ' My husband is a hard-working man.’ Mxim🙄”

@villagelgirl said:

“We tell them to stop flexing on social media, especially when they know they’re not clean, but they won’t listen because they want likes and validation from strangers who don’t even care. Kuyaphileka without social media, private life is peaceful 🤞🏼”

Nigerian rapper allegedly stole South African's identity

Mrs Leo's husband isn't the only Nigerian in South Africa who is in trouble with the law.

Briefly News previously reported that Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby, real name Prince Daniel Obioma, was implicated in an identity theft scheme targeting South Africans.

3GAR Baby previously made headlines after crashing a R7 million McLaren 570S in Cape Town.

