A 23-year-old beauty could not be more proud of the fact that she is the owner of a whole entire home

Social media user @HloniBontle shared the news on social media, asking someone to pinch her because it doesn't feel real

Some were a bit miffed at the fact that she mentioned her age, however, there were others who made the moment special

Owning a home at any age is a huge achievement! A grateful young lady took to social media to share her achievement and many celebrated with her.

While age should not put a stopper on anything or be a marker for measure, it is notable to own your own space at the age of 23.

Social media user @HloniBontle took to Twitter to share that she just got the keys to her very own home. Being able to achieve this at 23 is a huge deal for the young lady.

“Somebody pinch me. I own a two-bedroom apartment at 23.”

People of Mzansi respond to the stunners post

While some were a bit iffy over the fact that she stated her age like it was something to measure up against, a lot of others were hella proud of her, as peeps should be.

The not-salty peeps took to the comment section to congratulate the stunner on her achievement and to let her know not to worry about the haters.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Ms_Kefilwe said:

“We were still going to applaud you without mentioning your age. Congratulations are in order anyways...”

@ditabengsilas said:

“Congratulations girl... Share some tips how you got it right... Somebody is definitely looking to making good use of it.”

@JediMin59156389 said:

“Celebrate however you see fit, these people in the comments telling you what to add and leave out can do that on their own wins. So do you and enjoy your new apartment. Show us once it's all furnished ”

@Social_Angel said:

@kagisox6 said:

