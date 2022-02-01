A stunning Mzansi lady could not contain her excitement as she got the keys to her very own apartment

Taking to social media, @hlalilukwe shared a snap of her gorgeous new apartment along with the cutest caption

People took to the comment section to help the stunner celebrate her notable milestone, they are proud of her

Social media has become the got place when you need a little hype. A lady recently shared her new apartment news and got the love she deserved.

Social media user @hlalilukwe is beaming with pride as she recently collected the keys to her new home. Image: Twitter / @hlalilukwe

Getting a place that you can call your own, even if you are just renting, is a big step that is so worth celebrating.

Social media user @hlalilukwe took to her Twitter page to let the world know that she has officially got a place of her own. Sis was bursting with pride, and rightfully so!

“Siri play new apartment.”

The people of Mzansi help the good sis celebrate the new beginning

This is the news people love to see and where the comment sections are always on fire with love and support. People flooded the comment section, letting the lady know that she has been blessed and they are so happy for her. Some even requested a little housewarming party.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Sithembile00 said:

“This is the content I like the most. Young black women buying their own properties. We are living the reality of our ancestors dreams❤️❤️”

@Botshelo_Lyfe said:

“This looks unique, mind a small housewarming?”

@uMaCeleomcane said:

“Okay where is this place?? It’s so beautiful ”

@Thando_lwethu34 said:

@LesegoMahlako said:

