A young woman posted an emotional tweet reflecting on the loss of her husband one month after getting married

The wife shared that she will be laying him to rest a day after their one month wedding anniversary

The heart wrenching post has come as a shock to many online users who responded with messages of condolences

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young woman @A_baby_Girl22 pulled at Mzansi’s heart strings after taking to social media to share on the loss of her husband who she will be laying to rest a day after their one month wedding anniversary.

A young woman shared a sad post of her husband's passing one month after getting married. Image: @A_baby_Girl22 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

She posted photos of her late hubby on Twitter and captioned the heartfelt post:

“On this day a month ago I married the love of my life tomorrow tlabe kemo robatsa ka kagiso (tomorrow I will be laying him to rest) happy one month my love until we meet again.”

While death is an inevitable part of life, few things compare to the pain of losing someone you love. Peeps found it hard to fathom the young woman’s raw deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Online users poured in their comforting messages of love on the tweet:

@Sandy_LBR1 wrote:

“This is so heart-breaking. I'm so sorry you have to go through this. Will I be wrong to ask what happened to your husband? I'm just so shocked that after a month of marriage you have to bury him.”

@TTM16 reacted:

"May the Lord be with you every step of the way. May you find healing."

@noxkoyo replied:

"Askies mntase yhooo nkosi yam."

@LucyAfrika commented:

"Strength mamo."

@MthandeniWitte5

"Condolences to you and your family."

@kelina_malope wrote:

"Thato ya modimo e bothloko. Condolences to you and family."

@blaq23haz reacted:

"Sorry for your loss!"

@JeleJele89

"My heartfelt condolences my sister. I pray for strength to you and the family around you."

@Nmphothulo said:

"I'm so sorry for your loss. I went through the same thing few months ago and I wish you strength and courage to face this dark period. God and time will heal you! God will restore. May His Soul Rest in Peace and you hang on to the memories you created together."

Loving bae melts hearts with touching post in honour of 5th anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that Mkhumbuzi Mfana KaSomncane had peeps deep in their feels after sharing an adorable anniversary post online. The loving husband and father is celebrating his fifth year with the love of his life.

Mkhumbuzi shared a series of images and a heartwarming caption on Facebook's #ImStaying group. The sweet post gained a massive 1 200 reactions on the popular social networking application

He wrote:

"Happy 5th anniversary to us help us celebrate this day with us, love is about loving, respecting and supporting each other in whatever you do always put your partner first."

Source: Briefly News