Mkhumbuzi KaSomncane shared a touching post on Facebook's #ImStaying group in honour of his fifth anniversary

The loving father created some deep emotions when he dedicated the post and the day to his one true love

Peeps from every corner of the Rainbow Nation celebrated with the loving couple and their adorable child

Mkhumbuzi Mfana KaSomncane had peeps deep in their feels after sharing an adorable anniversary post online. The loving husband and father is celebrating his fifth year with the love of his life.

Mkhumbuzi shared a series of images and a heartwarming caption on Facebook's #ImStaying group. The sweet post gained a massive 1 200 reactions on the popular social networking application.

This sweet couple is celebrating their fifth anniversary and peeps are here for it.

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Happy 5th anniversary to us help us celebrate this day with us, love is about loving, respecting and supporting each other in whatever you do always put your partner first."

Social media users wish the couple well on their big day

Louise Nel said:

"Happy anniversary to you both may you enjoy many more wonderful years of happiness together with lots of love and laughter."

Myra Kast wrote:

"Happy anniversary. Love and light always."

Mavis Brown shared:

"Amen. Blessings to you and your family."

Katrina Fortuin commented:

"May God's blessings surround you each day."

Chris Claesson responded with:

"Happy anniversary to you both have a wonderful day."

Pamela Petersen added:

"You have a beautiful wife, congrats on your anniversary."

