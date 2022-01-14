Twitter user @ZMjokozeli took to Twitter to share some hilarious family drama that happened last year

@ZMjokozeli's sister decided to get married without her family knowing, leaving them to find out through WhatsApp stories

Saffas quickly filled the comments section with tales of similar experiences and possible reasons for the sister's actions

Social media user @ZMjokozeli spilt the tea on Twitter recently when he opened up about his sister's secret marriage.

According to @ZMjokozeli, his sister got married last year without telling the family. To make matters worse she didn't even tell them after the fact, the family only found out through a few WhatsApp stories that she posted.e

The Twitter post has riled up a number of South Africans as they discussed potential reasons for his sister's decision. While some share similar experiences of their own weddings, others debated the importance of family.

Gaining over 14 000 likes on the bluebird app for his post, @ZMjokozeli's mentions were on fire.

Social media users discuss why his sister kept her wedding a secret

@LorraineMashale shared:

"My aunt did the same thing. Then when her mother-in-law passed away last year she had the audacity to ask why didn't we come to support her."

@Tumi91893972 revealed:

"My sister went MIA, got married and had kids. She comes once in a decade to a funeral only."

@KojoMalik2 wrote:

"I did the same and my mother cried when she later heard... I’m sorry mommy but it’s what it is."

@MapuleMaake2 shared:

"It’s sad to read all these comments and I understand. I can never get married without my family I’d probably get sick. They are the world to me."

@Anonychubbs tweeted:

"My cousin also didn’t tell anyone, she just started posting pictures of herself in Makoti clothes on Facebook. Love her."

@_mishumo_ asked:

"How do yall get married without lobola negotiations by elder?"

