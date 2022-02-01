Linda Mtoba has built up the most supportive mom bubble in the past two years and the mommies are being open and honest about their struggles

The actress' baby is two years old now and she still has some issues with learning to love her new body and her new self

In a super candid post, Mtoba shared what a journey it has been to rediscover herself and her fashion sense now that she's a mom

Linda Mtoba is one of those mom-fluencers who makes parenting look like a breeze. The actress told fans that mom life is not always as pretty as it looks on her Instagram. Linda opened up about struggling to love her post-baby body.

Linda Mtoba has taken some time to reassure her mommy followers that their post-baby struggles are valid and real. The celeb took to her social media to share that she has really struggled with navigating her new identity, especially when it comes to her body, reports TimesLIVE.

In a candid Twitter post, Mtoba shared that she often feels alone in those moments and has to remind herself that even as Bean's mother, her feelings are also valid. She wrote:

"It’s lonely. Because you feel no one could possibly understand. You’re upset because your jeans don’t fit. You have a beautiful healthy baby. Look on the bright side. So you keep quiet. Wanting to scream, 'I too matter.' But even that feels selfish. Mama, I want you to know you’re not alone. You matter too. You’re not selfish, your pain is valid."

The moms came together in the comments to find comfort in the fact that they are the only ones feeling this way.

@miss_Rad said:

"This is me. I really don’t know what I enjoy doing any more, still trying to figure myself out. Thanks for sharing. It’s comforting to know I’m not alone."

@Anathi_Pezisa wrote:

"When I left the hospital I also left a certain version of myself. I'm adapting to the new me and it will be 2 years tomorrow. Still figuring myself even now. To all moms, y'all are doing great."

@Hlubi_kazee added:

"I’m embracing this new me. I have a new title, that of Mother, there’s an addition to who I was before being a mom. I'm discovering new things about myself every day since being a mom. One major change about me is that things that used to bother me before don’t any more."

