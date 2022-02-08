‘7 Colours’: Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki to Bring the Spice to Mzansi Kitchens

Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki will bring the spice to Mzansi kitchens with their new show, 7 Colours

The seasoned actress and the bubbly media personality's reality cooking show will premiere on Honey TV on 17 February

The two stars' industry peers and fans have congratulated them after Moshe shared their giod news on social media this Tuesday

Seasoned actress Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki have bagged a new cooking show on DStv. The two stars will be adding spice to Mzansi kitchens with their new show, 7 Colours.

Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki are the hosts of '7 Colours'.

Source: Instagram

Honey TV shared that the reality show will be Africa's biggest cooking show. It is set to premiere on 17 February on DStv channel 173.

The Citizen reports that the two celeb hosts visit Mzansi homes to see how people really make their Sunday meal dubbed seven colours. The bubbly Moshe also took to Instagram on Tuesday, 8 February to share the good news with his followers. He captioned his post:

"One thing about God. He will always do it! See you on Honey!"

The star's peers in the entertainment industry and his followers took to his comment section to congratulate him.

Refilwe Modiselle wrote:

"I love this for both of you. My two favorite souls @moshendiki & Mom @lillian.dube."

sinemivuyom commented:

"Can't wait for the laughs. Congrats, Moshe."

sesethu_tyala said:

"You're doing great sweety. Congratulations bhabha."

msngcebetsha94 wrote:

"Ohhhh standwa sam. You deserve this. Congratulations."

khanyisilemo added:

"I see you're working so much and it's such an inspiration. I saw one of your mobile kitchens at Eastgate mall and I was super stoked."

