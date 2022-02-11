Zodwa Wabantu has poked fun at herself for being unable to keep up with her Ben 10 in a funny clip

The media personality hilariously calls herself a gogo in the video in which she's seen coughing from secondary smoking

Ricardo is smoking a joint close to boo's face when she starts coughing from inhaling passive smoke

Zodwa Wabantu has taken to social media to poke fun at herself. The reality TV star may just be getting too old for her Ben 10, Ricardo.

Zodwa Wabantu can't keep up with her Ben 10. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The exotic dancer called herself a gogo after she was unable to keep up with her young man's smoking. The star started coughing from secondary smoking after she tried to inhale secondary smoke from the weed Ricardo was puffing.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the video of the whole thing and her fans laughed out loud at her. She even jokingly said she might just die soon from passive smoking, reports ZAlebs.

Zodwa's fans took to her comment section on the video and photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on the funny clip.

arriecakes said:

"I am not laughing."

tanele.georgia wrote:

"Stop calling yourself gogo wena girl, YOLO, what if you’ll die at this age? You Rock."

writers_gon_write commented:

"You're definitely not a smoker!"

shevivieb said:

"It's the look for me. You look scared of the wi-fi you are connecting to. For the love of them 2, ZodRirca..."

oby_tricee added:

"One cough changed the skin."

Zodwa Wabantu weighs in on DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo Da Vocalist's backstabbing drama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has weighed in on the backstabbing drama between DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo Da Vocalist. Her reaction to the saga suggests that someone has also done her dirty.

Phori complained that he opened doors for the singer in the local music industry but was left in the dark when it was time to eat. Zodwa shared a screenshot of Madumane's Facebook post on her timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the exotic dancer said Mlindo is lucky because Phori has a good heart. She said she doesn't give any backstabbers second chances.

Source: Briefly News