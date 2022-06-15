Makhadzi took the African entertainment industry by storm with her impressive music, dance skills and energy on stage

The Mjolo hitmaker has been serenading her millions of fans and followers with hit after hit, from Kokovha to Ghanama

Makhadzi recently headed to social media to show off her success with a picture that showed all 18 of her plaques

Makhadzi has been on a winning streak ever since her break into the entertainment scene. The star has dropped bangers such as Matokorosi, Ghanama and Mjolo.

Makhadzi recently posted a picture laying next to her plaques. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

With an impressive career like Makhadzi, it's no surprise that the star has been nominated for and won countless local and international awards.

Just recently, the star headed to her Instagram page to celebrate three of her songs that had reached major milestones. Makhadzi said her three singles went platinum. Zwivhuya went platinum, while Ghanama and Mjolo reached double platinum.

Not able to contain her joy, the hitmaker posted a picture sleeping next to all her plaques and wrote:

"I had to sleep with all my 18 plaques ...still cannot believe this."

The star's fans and followers congratulated her on her success.

@enhlembali_wrote:

"Congratulations sis."

@somizi commented:

"I cant wait to see u and give u a congratulations hug."

@djcoachsa said:

"Congratulations Queen."

@amnomfundomoh noted:

"Congratulations queen❤️you deserve all this and even more."

@aura_salts_by_miss_p said:

"Congratulations my Queen! Sending love from Durban."

Source: Briefly News