Moshe Ndiki has been called out by viewers for his aggressive behaviour on the popular Moja Love show, You Promised To Marry Me

The actor and television presenter seemed to provoke the guest on the show, and the standby security had to intervene and stop the fistfight from happening

Fans called out the popular television presenter and threatened to report the television channel to authorities

Moshe Ndiki may have gone out of line in the recent episode of You Promised To Marry Me. The seasoned TV presenter provoked a guest on the show and almost got into a fistfight.

Moshe Ndiki has been called out for his behaviour on 'You Promised To Marry Me'. Image: @moshendiki

Although Moshe seemed fearless and ready to stand up for himself, Mzansi felt he should have handled the issue more professionally.

Moshe Ndiki in hot water for provoking a guest on the popular show You Promised To Marry Me

Moshe Ndiki never catches a break from Mzansi social media users. The star was heavily blasted when he threatened to throw hands at a guest on the Moja Love show, You Promised To Mary Me.

The short clip making rounds on social media shows the Gomora actor pushing the man and almost hitting him before the standby secure intervened. According to ZAlebs, social media users said Moshe Ndiki's behaviour was uncalled for.

You Promised To Marry Me viewers concerned about Moshe Ndiki's behaviour on the show

Viewers made it clear they were not feeling Moshe Ndiki's uncalled-for behaviour. Many said the star should focus on his duties as the presenter and not take the matters personally.

@BlazingLEGOs commented:

"Unprofessional presenter you have here."

@mzamogalore said:

"Moshe needs to be a presenter and not focus on fuelling the situation and throwing his weight around. This is not about him."

@Mlandzeni1 noted:

"He is acting all tough because of the bouncers this Moshe wenu."

Moshe Ndiki takes to Twitter to apologise for backing disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana

Still on Moshe Ndiki, Briefly News reported that the star came under fire after trying to defend controversial Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The actor took to social media to apologise for supporting Magudumana, who was recently arrested alongside her boyfriend, Thabo Bester.

After his initial tweet in March, Twitter wasted no time in dragging the former The Queen actor after he tried to account for the doctor's misdeeds. ZAlebs reported on fan speculation that Moshe might be speaking from the perspective of Nandi's friend without fully grasping what horrible things the doctor had allegedly committed.

