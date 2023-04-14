Moshe Ndiki apologised for defending controversial Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was recently arrested alongside her boyfriend

The actor received backlash on social media for his initial support of the doctor, with many accusing him of not fully understanding the situation

Moshe expressed feeling betrayed by Nandipha and admitted that he got it wrong

Actor and TV presenter Moshe Ndiki came under fire after trying to defend controversial Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The former Gomora actor took to social media to apologise for supporting Magudumana, who was recently arrested alongside her boyfriend, Thabo Bester.

Backlash on social media over Moshe supporting Magudumana

After his initial tweet in March, Twitter wasted no time in dragging the former The Queen actor after he tried to account for the doctor's misdeeds. ZAlebs reported on fan speculation that Moshe might be speaking from the perspective of Nandi's friend without fully grasping what horrible things the doctor had allegedly committed

Moshe Ndiki's initial defence of controversial doctor Nandipha Magudumana

Back in March, Moshe tweeted:

"Uba ndim orongo Ndirongo but for now I’ll defend just like y’all will attack until kuthiwa urongo, so till then I stand by what I stand , Tsek ke chomi zam ♥️"

Ndiki's tweet did not go down well with South African tweeps, who jumped to the actor's comment section to call him out. Fast forward to April, and Moshe has now changed his tune.

Moshe expresses feeling betrayed by Nandipha and admits to being wrong

In light of recent events, Moshe went on Twitter once again to talk about how betrayed he felt by Dr Nandipha, saying:

"Yho anazi nina indlela endidane ngayo… nam ndandweba nda deffenda, wathi umntu that I’m defending “I see God in you for defending me” kanti yaaaahhhhh. I don’t think ikhona into endakhe ndazisola ngayo njenga le..."

Ndiki apologised to his fans and South Africa as a whole, admitting that he got it all wrong.

The actor wrote:

"To my TL and SA uxolweni, it was the God in me are we cool guys ? Nindixolele? "

