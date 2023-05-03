Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been trending for all the wrong reasons but one thing Mzansi can't seem to overlook is her beauty

Social media users and celebrities, including Emtee, have commented on the controversial Dr Magudumana's pretty face

Ntsiki Mazwai also took to Twitter to mention that Dr Nandipha is pretty and her fans seem to agree with her

Dr Nandipha Magudumana may be a fugitive and a criminal but one thing is for sure, she is pretty. She has been charting trends for her crimes but fans are still taken aback by her looks.

Ntsiki Mazwai has commented about Dr Nandipha Magudumana's beauty. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @optimum_med

Source: Instagram

Many people have commented on Dr Nandipha's looks, with some even mentioning that they think the state is being lenient with her because of "pretty privilege".

Ntsiki Mazwai praises Dr Nandipha Magudumana for her beauty

Ntsiki Mazwai also took to her timeline to add to the long list of South Africans who have commented on Dr Nandipha's looks. Many people, including celebrities, have agreed that Dr Nandipha is a beautiful woman.

Taking to her Twitter page, the controversial media personality posted a short clip of Dr Nandipha while in court and noted that she still looks beautiful. She wrote:

"She is d*mn pretty tho "

Ntsiki Mazwai's fans agree with her comments about Dr Nandipha Magudumana's looks

Social media users agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments. Many people said they wouldn't look so pretty after spending days behind bars.

@XoliswaKeke wrote:

"By the time I’ve been on the run in another country, got chased by police, got caught, sent to jail and been in jail for a few weeks, I’d look like 10 dogs were biting me . But she’s glowing and her hair is so well-kept "

@NngwedzeniM commented:

"Beautiful and very brutal so such a mixture is very dangerous."

@RonaldRikhotso1 added:

"She is beautiful how she and up in this mess."

Dr Nandipha to remain behind bars despite fans lauding her for her beauty

Social media praises are not saving Dr Nandipha Magudumana. TimesLIVE reported that the controversial criminal is set to remain behind bars after her bail hearing was moved to 11 May.

Former Gaz'lam actress Bonnie Mbuli says "pretty privilege" is why Dr Nandipha Magudumana gets sympathy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress and former Afternoon Express presenter Bonnie Mbuli thinks pretty privilege is why controversial Dr Nandipha Magudumana is getting any sympathy from Twitter users.

The arrest of Nandipha and her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, has been a talking point for a couple of weeks in South Africa and worldwide. Twitter has been abuzz with the two's criminal antics and even more so since the couple was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, earlier this week.

