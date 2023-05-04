A lady on Tiktok, Angel Zuma, went viral for trolling her life partner by overstepping a boundary he has

The South African actress is with a Zulu man, and she decided to test why most men of the same culture are not big fans of their heads being touched

Peeps were fascinated by the woman's video, and many who are dating Zulu men confirmed that head touching was a no-no

Angel Zuma, the actress on Uzalo, Durban Gen and more, is also an active TikTokker. The lady makes fun videos and often includes her boo, and they recently went viral.

This lady decided to go against custom and touched her Zulu man's head for the sake of a TikTok. Image: @angel_zuman

Source: TikTok

Online users were invested in seeing how her man reacted after she randomly placed her hand on his head. The man's reaction had people explaining why he is not a fan of his head being touched.

Mzansi actress teases Zulu beau

The video posted by @angel_zuman shows her testing if her Zulu man would allow her to touching his head. Angel captioned the video: Zulu Men What’s the story very ?" to ask why they do not appreciate their heads being touched. Watch the video below to see the actress' partner give a disapproving look for touching his head.

TikTolk users discuss SA actress's daring stunt on life partner

People were amused as they saw that the Zulu guy was not happy to be touched on the head. Mzansi peeps enjoy seeing couples pranking each other. A few netizens commented that a ma's head must not be touched, and they shared their different belief about why.

-Krispiies commented:

""He needed time to process ukuthi where you got that nerve and if you just really did that."

Nhlamulo Mahlangu commented:

"Bathi it makes them weak, then we control them nowami akafuni kodwa ke angizwa mina.[Even mine doesn't want me to but I don't listen]"

inathimbane03 commented:

"He invented side eye"

PhilaOMkhize commented:

"Ma'am are you safe?"

Nqobile Njapha Sodub commented:

"Bombastic side eye."

amoo.gelang_ commented:

"I’m doing this to my Zulu manwish me luck."

Gogo_Mnguni commented:

"I am a mkhulu and I feel the same about my head being touched "

