Former The Queen actor Moshe Ndiki took to Instagram to announce that he is in a new relationship

The Gomora star posted a cute photo of himself and his new boyfriend months after divorcing Phelo Bala

Mzansi reacted by saying that they were happy for Moshe and wished him happiness in his dating life with the unnamed new man

Moshe Ndiki has revealed on social media that he is in a new relationship following his divorce from Phelo Bala.

'Gomora' actor Moshe Ndiki announced his new relationship on Instagram after divorcing Phelo Bala.

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Phelo and Moshe divorced in 2022 after two years of marriage. IOL reported that the marriage was not perfect, as abuse allegations were levelled. Moshe was accused of assaulting Phelo with a candle stand.

Phelo took the matter to court, and Moshe responded with his own legal documents, stating that the Bala Brothers group member was also abusive to him. The Gomora star claimed Phelo struggled with drinking and would start fights when drunk.

They ended the relationship, and Moshe has since found love again.

Moshe Ndiki finds love again after divorcing Phelo Bala

Moshe's dating life was out of the public for a while following the divorce. Even though he was spotted being cosy with SK Khoza, it appeared that they were just having fun.

Now, the actor seems ready to settle down, as he posted a cute picture of himself and his boyfriend on Instagram.

"Something about when love locates you ♥️"

Mzansi is happy for Moshe Ndiki

@sibahlecekisani said:

"I love this for you ke "

@zolajoka shared:

"I love you guys so much."

@nontandakubukwa2 posted:

"Usuqomile I’m really loving this ❤️"

@kamva.ho._ replied:

"Siyakubongela bazali "

@ltyali's commented:

"You deserve happiness, Moshe "

@ernestmrsibisi also said:

"It's all about happiness and glow sana "

@mohbrazen added:

"Congratulations"

Moshe Ndiki announces his surrogate is pregnant

Not long ago, Briefly News reported that Moshe announced that he would soon be a father of twins. The former The Queen actor said he has always wanted to be a dad; hence he decided to take the surrogacy route as a gay man.

Ndiki did note that the journey was not easy, and he thanked his family, friends and, of course, his surrogate.

Moshe Ndiki pens a sweet message to his unborn Kids and spends time with his surrogate

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took to his timeline to share that he spent some quality time with his unborn twins. The openly gay media personality was ecstatic about becoming a dad.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Moshe posted a sweet clip of him singing to his surrogate mother. The excited father could also be seen kissing her baby bump in the clip.

ZAlebs reported that he also shared that it was the first time he didn't cry when he had to go home after visiting his surrogate.

