Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza have sparked dating rumours with a loved-up Instagram Live video that is on high rotation on social media

In the clip, the award-winning actor is rubbing the feet of his "girl" and a few seconds later Moshe appears in the video proving that the feet are his

Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the two celebs' mjolo with some saying they are happy for the two as long as they are happy

Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza are allegedly dating. The rumours of their romance were sparked by videos of the two stars being all lovey-dovey with each other. The videos are on high rotation on social media.

The two have worked together on the set of The Queen and their friendship dates back to 2018. In one of the clips, SK goes on to compliment his "girl's" painted toes and a few seconds later it turns out he's holding Moshe's feet.

Not so long ago, Moshe Ndiki, who is openly gay, was dating Phelo Bala. SK's relationship with his ex-fiancée Mandy Hlongwane ended in tears after abuse and cheating allegations were levelled against the actor. Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the alleged relationship between the two celebs.

@fee_phee said:

"Thulakuthi Moshe and SK are just friends but they know kuthi nithanda Kabi ama scandal so they giving y'all what you want."

@giftmatloha wrote:

"Halala Sk Khoza do what makes you happy. We don't want to comment because of cyber bullying and so."

@KenGlobally commented:

"As long as SK Khoza and Moshe Ndiki are happy. Asingeni ndawo thina."

@MsPee_Jafta39 wrote:

"Hayi mani guys been seeing Moshe and SK’s videos on Instagram but it didn’t click to me that bayajola. This whole thing doesn’t make sense. I still think they are just friends."

@Thah_Tourlaw added:

"That video of SK showing Moshe's painted feet and say 'my girl has pretty feet'. What's happening?"

SK Khoza's fiancée post snaps not wearing engagement ring

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Hlongwane ended her engagement to actor SK Khoza. The stunning dentist even stopped wearing her engagement ring.

Her ring finger is no longer blinging in most of the snaps she has posted on social media recently. The stunner used to show off her ring on social media but now she no longer even posts loved-up snaps of herself with her bae.

The Queen actor reportedly admitted to not treating Ayanda well recently and a few days after his confession she took off the ring.

