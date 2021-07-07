South Africans are led to believe that former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende is in a relationship with musician Kelly Khumalo

This comes after a set of pictures were uploaded by @RealMrumaDrive on Twitter that supposedly prove Khumalo and Yende recently spent some time together

Some social media users are also convinced their photo shadows tell a story and their jeans were possibly designed by the same person

A South African social media user pretending to be an FBI agent has taken the networking application by storm. @RealMrumaDrive has created a collage of photographs of famous Mzansi people, Kelly Khumalo and former footballer Mthokozisi Yende.

The Twitter account holder seems to suggest that the fine musician and the retired Kaizer Chiefs player are an item. Many people online are now reacting to the images and some agree with the account holder.

A social media account holder has caused divisions, alleging that Kelly Khumalo is an item with Mthkozisi Yende. Image: @KellyKhumaloZA/@MthokozisiYende/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sopctra737 said:

“If you check their shadows you would see that they're facing the same direction which means the pics were taken at a certain time period of the same day which is indicated by the cars on the right.”

@Poplitication said:

“How are there still so many unsolved murders hahaha.”

@MNGsabu said:

“Kelly said I won’t look at you bazokbona kuma specs hahaha izinja zabuya naye aphila.”

@Theesabrez said:

“Uyabona even their jeans ngathi zidliwe yinja eyodwa.”

@NajaVince said:

“Rekopa le botseng baga yende baitukuse.”

@PhangisaNels said:

“Mara Mru kanti how are you wena?.”

@MogulRSA said:

“And judging by the direction of the shadows means the sun was in the same position in the sky, proving they were there at the same time.”

Eish: Kelly Khumalo slams Jub Jub for being an absent father

Checking other reports on Kelly, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo recently opened up about the strained relationship she has with baby daddy and famous rapper Jub Jub. The pair share a child, an 11-year-old Christian, but Jub Jub has not been an involved father.

According to Khumalo, the rapper has not made enough effort to fight to see his son. Taking to Twitter, she said:

“All I hear is excuses… any parent who wants to be present in their kid's life will fight tooth and nail for that to happen, no matter the circumstances, if not the court is always there to mediate in such situations. Fullstop. ‪#LifeWithKellyKhumalo”‬

Source: Briefly.co.za