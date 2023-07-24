The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, with Zandi Khumalo enduring cross-examination

The NPA revealed that Kelly Khumalo would not be called as a witness during the trial, but the defence is not taking the decision lying down

The defence in the Meyiwa murder trial said it would launch an application to call Khumalo to take the stand

PRETORIA - Kelly Khumalo may still have her day on the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial if the defence has its way.

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants Kelly Khumalo to take the witness stand. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram & Carl Fourie/Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa makes plans to have Kelly Khumalo take the stand

The state revealed that it would not be calling the Afro-soul singer to the stand at this stage of the trial, which prompted the defence to take other measures, TimesLIVE reported.

The defence revealed its plan to launch an application to have Khumalo called in to give her version of events of the night the famed soccer star was gunned down.

Khumalo is among several other people who were in her mother's Voloorus house when intruders allegedly broke in and fatally shot Meyiwa, News24 reported.

The trial continues with Zandi Khumalo's cross-examination.

South Africans patiently await for Kelly Khumalo to take the witness stand

Below are some comments:

Makhohly Condwer stated:

"That is the beginning of justice for the Meyiwa family. Now she will have a good chance to "clear" her name not using media platforms."

Sonti Michael asked:

"It is only fair. At least we will hear contradicting stories, and eventually, someone will go to jail. Who has been protecting Kelly all along?"

Jabulani BlackJacket Khambule claimed:

"This court has no time to play the truth is about to be revealed."

Lungie Zungu Moeketsi said:

"We getting somewhere, ke manje."

Lesego Mosito demanded:

"She must be treated like a suspect, not a witness."

AB Aero Sox joked:

"Yes, she must come and sing."

Neo Mohaole commented

"The nation is waiting... A national prayer greater than any song."

