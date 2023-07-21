One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Bongani Ntanzi made some admissions in the Pretoria High Court

Interacting with the presiding judge, Ntanzi revealed that he knew one of the other accused

Ntanzi is the accused that Zandi Khumalo identified as one of the intruders that broke into the house when Meyiwa was killed

PRETORIA - One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made an unexpected revelation in the Pretoria High Court.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Ntanzi revealed that he knew co-accused Sifisokuhle Ntuli in the Pretoria High Court. Image: @AM_Blujay/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

While speaking to Ratha Mokgoatlheng, accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi, admitted that he knew Sifisokuhle Ntuli.

Accused No 2 reveals connection to Senzo Meyiwa co-accused

Ntanzi wasn't pressed on the exact details of the connection between the accused but revealed that the pair were not close.

This new tidbit of information was uncovered when Ntanzi was making additions to the version of events submitted by his counsel attorney Sipho Ramosepele on Thursday, 20 July, SABC News reported.

Ntanzi maintained that he did not know the other accused.

The accused said:

“These two guys, accused 3 and 4, I don’t know when. But accused 5, I know him, even though we are not close.”

Zandi Khumalo identifies accused number 2

Ntanzi is the suspect that the state's first witness Zandile Khumalo identified as one of the intruders that broke into her mother's house the day Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014, SowetanLIVE reported.

Pointing Ntanzi out, Khumalo said:

"His whole face — I remember it very well, his body and his height when he is standing."

South Africans are intrigued by connection between Senzo Meyiwa accused 2 and 5

Below are comments:

King Kgosie said:

"At least we going somewhere."

Makhaga Israel exclaimed:

"Iyoooh, now it's getting interesting."

Charity Ngwenya commented:

"Eeeh! The truth is slowly coming out."

Succezz Letsoalo claimed:

"It's a small world, I also know the judge."

Mthobisi Cilo asked:

"These people are accused of committing the same crime? Same place, same time? What did you expect?"

