Zandile Khumalo is back on the witness stand to testify in the reboot of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The South African socialite told the Pretoria High Court how Meyiwa's wife assaulted her sister, Kelly Khumalo, at a Johannesburg hospital

South African are tired of hearing the details surrounding Meyiwa's murder and just want to know who killed the soccer star

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back in full force in the Pretoria High Court for a second stab at proceedings.

Zandile Khumalo is continuing her testimony about the murder of Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court. Image: Carl Fourie/Getty Images & @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram

Zandile Khumalo took that stand as the state's first witness for the second day of testimony on Wednesday, 19 July.

SowetanLIVE reported that Khumalo retold the court about how the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's wife assaulted her sister Kelly Khumalo at the hospital where Meyiwa succumbed to the gunshot wound, Mzansi is tired of the story.

Zandi Khumalo points out intruder but couldn't identify gunman

Having heard Khumalo's testimony before during the first iteration of the trial, what South Africans are dying to know is who killed Seno Meyiwa.

While Khumalo has previously been able to identify one of the accused, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as an intruder, she admitted to not knowing who among the five accused pulled the trigger, SABC News reported.

South Africans what Zandil to tell court who killed Senzo Meyiwa

Below are some comments:

Phillip Mahlangu said:

"We don't want to hear that, we only want to know who killed Senzo."

Rhazo Mceboz Budha demanded:

"One person who was in the house that night must just tell the truth only the truth once and for all."

Goodstaff Sikhosana added:

"Who killed Senzo Meyiwa? That's all the Meyiwa family want to know."

Kgoshi Lethiba Malata Motsepe commented:

"Unfortunately, Judge Ratha he doesn't have time for those types of things, he needs to know who killed the goalkeeper."

TP Koena stated:

"We don't care about the assault wara wara, we want to know who killed Senzo, that's it."

Sedima Motswetla claimed

"We don't wanna hear many stories we only need truth."

Pheagane Morerwa questioned:

"Is she trying to say his wife might be the one who has hired people? Yeah neh."

