Zandile Khumalo took to the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and identified one of the accused men as the intruder

Khumalo is a state witness in the ongoing murder trial that has gripped Mzansi

An emotional Zandile pointed at accused Bongani Ntanzi during her testimony in the Pretoria High Court

Zandile Khumalo has identified one of the five accused men in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as the alleged intruder. Image: @zandiel_khumalo_gumede

Zandile Khumalo appeared in the Pretoria High Court on day one of her testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Khumalo was one of the six people who were inside Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home the night of the shooting, which saw soccer player Senzo Meyiwa getting killed.

Zandie Khumalo identifies and points at one of the accused men in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

EWN reports that Zandie Khumalo pointed out one of the five accused men as the intruder the night Senzo was gunned down.

She told the court that two men entered the room while Kelly Khumalo was talking.

When asked by Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to point out the man she claims to have seen entering the house, she allegedly pointed at Bongani Ntanzi and said:

"The second one there."

Journalist Nkosi Malinga-Mnisi shared a clip of Bongani smiling in court.

Mzansi pokes holes in Zandie's testimony after identifying the accused as the intruder

Zandie Khumalo is the second witness to take the stand and point out Bongani Ntanzi as one of the intruders.

Tumelo Madlala was the first of the witnesses to identify Bongani in court.

EWN further reports that Zandie Khumalo claimed that Bongani was the second of the intruders to walk in.

Mzansi has poked holes in Zandie's testimony:

@TauMorwe1 commented:

"Mmm. In the eNCA interview, when asked if she recognised any of the accused currently on trial, she said she can’t as the intruders were wearing masks 'half the time'. Can’t wait for Adv Mshololo’s cross-examination. Kuzoba lit."

@Mmandla77 said:

"It's a good thing she said half the time. I saw many times their pictures in the media even during covid. She is a liar and this interview must be used to question her."

@QinisoZulu11 added:

"If you watched the Netflix documentary, he's the one who said he was paid to agree to everything and his family will be taken care of so that's why everything is thrown at him, he's the scapegoat."

@Gman74978765254 said:

"9 years later and still she remembers his face."

@_Maphutha_ said:

"They planned it to point that guy Shembe."

@MartinMafora said:

"Sies that's madness. Our courts are jokes xhem."

@sparx_ltd added:

"She was 'overwhelmed' and was sort of 'crying' when pointing him out. However, when detailing how Senzo was shot, there were laughs here and there."

@mindlosmo said:

"Bongani has two people to sue so far, should all charges be dropped."

@SyabongaNtshal1 commented:

"Tumelo and Zandi want to make sure they throw Mr Ntanzi under the bus."

Mzansi is convinced Senzo Meyiwa was involved with both the Khumalo sisters

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are questioning the nature of Senzo Meyiwa's relationship with both Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo.

This comes after Zandie requested the absence of media during her testimony.

