Zandie Khumalo is trending on social media after her application to not have her testimony live-streamed was denied

According to reports, the high court judge said that her face can not be shown but her voice can be recorded and broadcast live

Social media users have come out guns blazing at Kelly Khumalo's younger sister for requesting special treatment during the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Zandie Khumalo got the streets buzzing when she reportedly requested to not have her testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa trial case broadcast live.

Zandie Khumalo is trending on social media over her Senzo Meyiwa murder trial testimony. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede and Getty Images

The Ikhwela hitmaker is the new witness in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Pretoria High Court denies Zandie Khumalo's request to not have her testimony live streamed

According to Sunday World, Khumalo had requested to not have media coverage while giving her testimony.

Zandie Khumalo's request set back the court proceedings when she stated that broadcasting her testimony live could jeopardise her safety because she is a prominent person.

However, popular news reporter Chriselda Lewis tweeted that the High Court judge had dismissed Khumalo's request. The judge said that Zandie's voice will be broadcasted in real-time but her face will not be showing.

"The High Court in Pretoria has DISMISSED an application by the new witness to prevent the media from carrying her testimony LIVE. Voice will be LIVE. No face beaming while she testifies."

Zandie Khumalo trends on Twitter after the high court judge dismissed her request

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister found herself trending on social media following the reports. Mzansi has been weighing in on the matter with many blasting her for requesting special treatment.

@___godfrey said:

"The public would like to submit a written application that we, in fact, have no knowledge of Zandi or Kelly nor have ever heard of them. So they're safe to proceed on camera. Thanks your honour #SenzoMeyiwaTrial."

@Makhobane_16 wrote:

"Why is Zandi calling herself a public figure? what is she besides being Kelly Khumalo’s sister?"

@NG0BENI noted:

"Guys please don't threaten Zandi after this judgement, she might use the posts to get what she wants #SenzoMeyiwatrial."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Zandie Khumalo parties amid testimony controversy, Mzansi slams Kelly Khumalo’s sister

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that even though her social media posts are allegedly used as "evidence" in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Zandie Khumalo still shares controversial posts.

On 17 May 2023, Khumalo took to Instagram to share a video of herself having fun and singing along to Big Nuz's Ngeke Ngivume. This comes after her name topped Twitter trends as people called her out for allegedly wanting to testify off camera, reported The South African.

