South Africans are convinced that Senzo Meyiwa, having allegedly dated Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo, was his biggest downfall

The heated online debate started after Zandie reportedly requested to testify privately in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Peeps slammed Zandie and Kelly for allegedly sleeping with the late Orlando Pirates footballer despite being siblings

Senzo Meyiwa allegedly dated siblings Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial, which commenced again on 15 May, has stirred a heated discussion on social media.

This comes after Zandie Khumalo allegedly requested to testify privately without the presence of the media. Many individuals, including Twitter user @MakwelaTlou, have been suspicious of Zandie since then.

The tweep questioned Senzo's relationship with Zandie and her sister Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa's baby mama. @MakwelaTlou tweeted:

"Senzo made a big mistake of dating these Khumalo girls."

Mzansi split by rumours that Senzo Meyiwa dated Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo

Many netizens flocked to the timeline to criticise Kelly and Zandie for allegedly sleeping with the same man. Others supported Meyiwa, claiming that he lived his best life and that the rumours do not justify his brutal killing.

@CandyFLO24 said:

"Where do you get lento yokuthi he slept with the siblings? You guys will do anything to tarnish these women's names."

@vaultfind shared:

"But, what kind of siblings sleep with one man?"

@Zanaris posted:

"Thank God someone said it. He was not an angel at all. That’s why it’s such a messed up court case—proving exactly that he died emanyaleni."

@ObedKgomo replied:

"He got himself in a very sticky situation. Unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price as a result. Lust is very powerful; it is capable of blinding everyone."

@Prof_HUDGEMAE commented:

"It is more concerning that the second sister agreed to do it."

@Kith3r also said:

"So, does that justify the murder? What does that have to do with him being killed? Or does that mean it’s okay that he was murdered? What are you getting at?"

Did Zandie Khumalo and Kelly Khumalo date Senzo Meyiwa?

According to an IOL, Tshepo Timothy Thobane, the advocate who represented the five men accused of killing Senzo, suspected Zandie and Kelly of having had a sexual relationship with Meyiwa.

At the time, Thobane said a state witness would testify that the siblings and the late Orlando Pirates footballer shared a house. Zandie allegedly guarded Senzo while Kelly was busy pursuing her singing career, and the relationship eventually became sexual.

All of this reportedly occurred when Meyiwa was married to Mandisa Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo reportedly shades Zandie Khumalo after requesting to testify privately

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zandie Khumalo taking a stand at the Senzo Meyiwa trial sparked speculation about her relationship with her sister Kelly Khumalo.

According to ZAlebs, Kelly shaded Zandie after she received a lot of backlash on social media for seeking to testify without the media's presence.

