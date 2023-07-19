The fresh Senzo Meyiwa trial is finally in motion, with new testimony from Zandie Khumalo

The witness is the sister of Meyiwa's then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, who was present on the night of the alleged robbery gone wrong

Social media users are impressed with the new presiding Judge Mokgoatlheng in the developing story

Zandi Khumalo continues her Senzo Meyiwa testimony. Images: @ Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images, @zandie_khumalo_gumede

The Pretoria High Court heard Zandie Khumalo-Gumede's testimony on Wednesday, 19 July, in the first few days of the new Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede emotionally testifies about Senzo's murder

The sister of the then-girlfriend of Bafana Bafana goalie and captain, Senzo Meyiwa, took the stand to recount the events of the night of his murder.

Zandie confirmed she was in her well-lit Vosloorus home the night Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014.

SundayTimes reports that she was sitting on the couch when she saw two intruders come through the kitchen door demanding their personal belongings as they were watching a soccer match just after evening.

Three gunshots go off in Kelly Khumalo's home

She claims a fight for belongings ensued when she heard the first gunshot and something hitting the door. She then ran to hide in the bathroom and heard two more shots from the kitchen. She further testified:

" (I) saw Senzo in a crouched position with his arms wrapped around his stomach, walking towards the sitting area... he bundled himself between the TV stand and one of the couches."

She claimed she tried getting help, but her 'mind just froze'.

Tweeps are not buying Zandi's testimony, some calling it an act:

A new judge presides over the Senzo Meyiwa case, social media approves

Day two of the case is officiated by a new Judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who took over from Judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, following calls to start the case from scratch.

The judge impressed netizens from the first day, who are demanding that the case be solved and closed. This is what they had to say:

Zandi Khumalo writes an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

In another Briefly News, Zandie penned a letter to the president of the country, urging him to prioritise the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

She urged Cyril Ramaphosa and the chief justice to gather a competent legal team to find justice for Senzo after eight years.

