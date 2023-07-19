The first state witness in the new Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Zandile Khumalo has begun giving her testimony

Khumalo told the court that she struggled to call the police soon after Meyiwa was shot, but she tried to ask neighbours for help

South Africans believe that witnesses will give conflicting testimonies now that the trial has started afresh

PRETORIA - With the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starting afresh, Zandile Khumalo has been called to the stand as the state's first witness.

Khumalo was previously under cross-examination when Judge Tshifiwa Maumela presided over the case. The presiding new judge, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, started the case de novo (from the beginning).

Zandile Khumalo recalls the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

During her witness testimony, Khumalo recalled the moments that followed after the late Orlando Pirates soccer star was shot by one of the assailants.

Khumalo said she first ran and hid behind a couch with a cell phone clutched in her hand. She added that she wanted to call for help but could not remember the police hotline number.

Khumalo said she eventually ran out of the house to ask the neighbour, MaPhiri. However, MaPhiri wasn't any help because she began crying and panicking, reports SABC News.

“I tried to dial 10111 but I froze and I then went out to MaPhiri’s house to ask for help. There was a car outside MaPhiri’s house and Nthabiseng was there. I am not sure of how she relates with MaPhiri but they are relatives,” says Zandile.

Khumalo stated that MaPhiri asked Ntabiseng to make the call, but she also started crying, and that's when she realised she would not be getting any help.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo's mother's house in Voslorus on 26 October 2014, reports IOL. The soccer player was in a public relationship with singer Kelly Khumalo despite being married to Mandisa Mkhize at the time.

The soccer star was killed in what has been described as a robbery gone wrong.

South Africans react to the new Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Sibusiso Gubz Mokoena said:

"All statements are changing now since all statements they presented before the previous judge have been nullified. ‍♂️These guys will take the fall, but the real culprit will never be punished."

MaSengwayo Sothondose said:

"And where is that neighbour we really need their statement."

Andries Oda's Shiburi said:

"Fighting a gun with crutches? Longwe is outside and does not seek help from neighbours. To me, it was a scuffle, not a robbery. If it was an armed robbery, everyone should have lied down."

Modiba Mothotoana said:

"No matter how long takes, be it 50 years, the truth will come out. Nothing remains hidden forever."

