The Senzo Meyiwa trial has started afresh at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

The five men accused of murdering the soccer sensation pleaded not guilty to all the charges

The new presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, granted the accused the right to reapply for bail

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back at the Pretoria High Court for a second attempt at prosecution, and the five accused have not changed their pleas.

All five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana soccer sensation Senzo Meyiwa pleaded not guilty to all charges again. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

When faced with a litany of charges related to the decade-old murder of Bafana Bafana soccer sensation Senzo Meyiwa, the accused maintained their innocence in front of the new presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

The litany of charges was read out again on Tuesday, 18 July and included schedule six offences of murder and attempted murder, EWN reported.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused allowed to reapply for bail

As the trial starts anew, Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are also eligible to apply for bail again.

Speaking on the accused right to reapply for bail, Judge Makgoatlheng said:

"You have the right to apply for bail. What happened in the past is the past."

The Judge added that the bail application could be filled with a different court, News24 reported.

South Africans doubt that the Senzo Meyiwa murder accused are guilty

Below are some comments:

Shakes Beauks said:

"These guy's must be given R20 "Twenty Rand" bail each, they are all innocent."

Bongani Chauke claimed:

"Free these innocent guys and lock those who were in the house."

Shontelle Nkwane added:

"It seems like this case isn't going anywhere. But in the end, the truth will eventually be told and justice will be served."

Tebogo Mokalake remarked:

"It seems like they play repeat but let's hope for the best that Senzo Family and the Nation will find closure."

MaShandu Mthiya stated:

"I like this because there were arrested for nothing. The people who were in the house must be arrested."

