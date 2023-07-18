The employer of one of the five men arrested to men arrested for the recent truck attacks has spoken out

The director of SG Coal said the company was shocked when the viral dashcam footage exposed one of their employees

Peter Mountford questioned why the arsonist Nelson Shongwe would attack SG Coal's subcontractor

MPUMALANGA - The last thing SG Coal Director Peter Mountford expected to see was one of his employees thrust in the middle of the recent spate of truck attacks.

This comes after the dashcam arsonist caught on camera touching a truck in Mpumalanga's identity was revealed.

The truck Nelson Shongwe torched belonged to an SG Coal subcontractor who brought Shongwe to justice with the help of the private security company Anti-Crime Security Unit.

SG Coal director questions dashcam arsonist's motive for torching truck

Speaking on Shongwe's involvement in the attacks, Mountford said that the company was shocked by Shongwe's involvement, SowetanLIVE reported.

The director also questioned why Shongwe would target the coal transportation company's subcontractor.

Mountford said:

"We don’t employ any foreign nationals, and we don’t know what motivated Mr Shongwe or the people he was aligned with."

Dashcam arsonist and 4 others appear in Mpumalanga court for truck attacks

Shongwe is among the five people facing prosecution for the recent spate of arson attacks.

The group appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, 17 July, where they face charges of conspiracy to commit malicious damage to property robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder, News24 reported.

South Africans call for the dashcam truck arsonist to be prosecuted

Below are some comments:

Mpho Tim advised:

"Dismiss him. Don't even follow procedure just fire him."

Soli Skosana said:

"This one is going down straight. No further investigations needed."

Masilo Masekela criticised:

"Burning the hand dat is feeding you. People are so folly."

Aifheli Spencer Munyai added:

"This is treasonous."

Phoku Mseaka commented:

"This one is a fool. He knows that those trucks have cameras, and he went inside without covering his face... He must be harshly punished, especially for being a fool."

Bro Sammy claimed:

"You see why companies don't want to employ them."

Truck arsonist’s face revealed in viral dashcam footage of hijacking and attack on Mpumalanga’s N2 route

Earlier, Briefly News reported that one of the men participating in the recent attacks on trucks was unmasked.

A shocking dashcam video captured the man hijacking and setting a truck on fire on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo on Wednesday morning, 12 July.

In the video posted on Twitter by Arrive Alive, the truck driver stops and speaks to the man on the side of the road before being forced out of the vehicle.

