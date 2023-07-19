Kelly Khulamo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy has bowed out of the new Senzo Meyiwa trial proceedings

Moonsamy submitted a notice of withdrawal to the National Prosecuting Authority in May

Khumalo and Moonsamy had previously fought tooth and nail for the advocate to be present in proceedings as a watching brief

PRETORIA - South African singer Kelly Khumalo no longer has a watching brief in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy has withdrawn as a watching brief in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy submitted a notice of withdraw wal to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This comes as the prosecution of the five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana soccer sensation started anew.

According to SABC News, Moonsamy submitted the notice in May before it was decided that the trial would start de novo (from the beginning).

Kelly Khumalo and lawyer cause commotion with watching brief request

Moonsamy and Khumalo made waves in November 2022 after insisting that the lawyer be present for the trial proceedings as a watching brief.

A watching brief is where an individual that is not necessarily part of the court proceedings instructs a lawyer to watch the proceeding to protect their rights and report back.

At the time, Advocate Malesela Teffo was defending one of the accused and objected to Moonsamy acting as a watching brief, arguing that it would offer Khumalo the opportunity to alter her testimony, IOL reported.

South Africans question why Moonsamy was a watching brief in the first place

Below are some comments:

@rudz_16 said:

"There was no need. She just needed attention."

@edmanestro commented:

"Now, because Judge Maumela is gone, they're all tatazeling. Maumela was captured."

@MurielMakulana added:

"There was no need for a watching brief. Her client is a witness."

@Ledwaba_TD claimed:

"This is absolutely intriguing, especially considering that the issue of the withdrawal by the Legal Rep was never disclosed at all."

@sirboring_26 said:

"This Senzo trial is a circus, and he's death will remain unsolved. No one will be held accountable. Even Bheki's promises show his incompetence."

@_Chanteh remarked:

"After making so much noise, lol."

@MhlengiNombeko stated:

"Maybe the perceived danger is gone. No need for Kelly to keep spending money because she knows nobody gonna accuse her of anything now."

