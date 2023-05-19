Zandi Khumalo told the Pretoria High Court how Kelly Khumalo behaved after Senzo Meyiwa died

Zandi said that Kelly spent time talking to Meyiwa's lifeless body and then took the earrings and watch of his body

Khumalo's sister also details a fight that allegedly broke out between Meyiwa's wife and Kelly

PRETORIA - Zandi Khumalo is at the Pretoria High Court giving her second day of testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Zandi Khumalo details what Kelly Khumalo did after Senzo Meyiwa was declared dead. Image: kellykhumaloza/ Instagram, zandie_khumalo_gumede/ Instagram & Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Zandi told the court how her sister, singer Kelly Khumalo, behaved after the beloved soccer star was declared dead.

Zandi Khumalo detailed what Kelly Khumalo did after Senzo Meyiwa died

Zandi said she accompanied Kelly into the room where Meyiwa's passed and spent a long time talking to the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's corpse. The singer then kissed Meyiwa on the forehead and proceeded to take off the earrings and watch he was wearing, SABC News reported.

This part of Zandi's testimony aligns with Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala who also told the court that he saw Kelly kiss the soccer player on the forehead and remove his watch.

Zandi Khumalo tells the court about hospital fight after Meyiwa died

Zandi also testified that after her sister had her moment with Meyiwa, a fight broke out in the hospital, Daily Maverick reported.

Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa, arrived with her friends and allegedly started beating Kelly. However, this differs from Mthokozisi Thwala's recollection of events who claimed Mandisa was standing with him when the fight broke out.

South Africans are not buying Zandi Khumalo's testimony

Below are some comments:

Cupzela Tebza Mokalake said:

"This lady is so brave to lie entire to theSouth Africa."

Pule Makgale added:

"Buckle up. Cross-examination ahead!"

IamNico Kiszz King claimed:

"Even the blind can see, and the deaf can hear."

Thapelo Listener asked:

"Where did that happen? At her house, in hospital, at the morgue...where did that happen?"

Andrew Shakespeare Mosotho demanded:

"She knows very well what happened! Meyiwa's family & we need the answers!"

