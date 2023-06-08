Lunga Shabala has allegedly responded to his ex-lover Thando Thabethe's serious allegations against him

The 947 host accused the former Selimathunzi presenter of harassment and filed for a protection order

Credible news reports claimed Lunga subtly replied to Thando's claims on his latest Instagram stories' post

The plot has thickened in Thando Thebethe and Lunga Shabalala's harassment controversy.

Lunga Shabalala has allegedly addressed Thando Thabethe's harassment accusations. Image: @thando_thabethe and @lunga_shabalala

According to ZAlebs, the former Selimathunzi host subtly responded after Thando accused him of "strange" behaviour following their breakup. The news publication said Lunga seemingly addressed the serious claims in an Instagram story, saying:

“Truth never gets old (plus love)”

What is the strange behaviour Lunga Shababalala exhibited?

Shabalala reportedly endangered Thando's safety after breaking into her residence and following her around, reported News24. Lunga allegedly also arrived unannounced at Thabethe's workplace after their split in October 2022.

News24 further reported that Thando filed for a protection order as Shabalala allegedly still tracks her whereabouts. In the document, she also wanted to restrict her ex-lover from leaking their loved-up conversations from when they were still together.

How did Mzansi react to Thando Thabethe's harassment claims against Lunga Shabalala?

Considering that Thando and Lunga's soured relationship wasn't public, peeps had many questions. While some peeps tried to understand why Lunga would "stalk" Thando, others sided with him, saying female celebrities "falsely" accusing men of abuse isn't new.

@_simplyenny said:

"Men are weird. Lunga Shabalala is so gorgeous. He can literally get any girl he wants. Why the hell is he harassing Thando Thabethe? Breaking into her house and acting crazy?"

@nes_kamogelo shared:

"Is it low self-esteem? Why would a guy that looks like Lunga even haunt his ex? Can't he move on? What is wrong with some of these guys?"

@ConsultingEw posted:

"There's something about celebrities and not dating in the open. Something always shows up after. This is another Bonang and Euphonik situation all over again."

@Nep3r replied:

"Female celebrities always cry abuse or strange behaviour after break up. The same thing was said about Maps after breaking up with Nomzamo."

@Shawty_Lurv added:

"While watching the last episode of Thabooty’s show, I admired how amicable they are towards each other even after their break up."

